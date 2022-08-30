Updated on: August 30, 2022 11:27 IST

Swami Ramdev Yoga LIVE : Haritalika Teez Today | Yoga during Fasting| Fitness Tips | Healthy Life

Yoga Tips by Ramdev Baba LIVE : Yoga with Swami Ramdev: निर्जला व्रत तीज से डीटॉक्स करें बॉडी. Haritalika Teez is a big festival and women are on fasting avoid food and even water today. Yoga Good For Heart, Pranayam is very important for Healthy Heart. ALom Vilom , Singhasan, Sarvang aasan are very helpful to reduce hypertension diseases, Liver and solves Kidney related diseases. Women should take good sleep and eat food at right time. Women should have a lot of water in the morning before fasting. Sarvang Aasan, Sheesh Aasan for healthy life, For Indigestion women should try Mandook aasan. Pawan mukt Aasan also help to improve mensuration cycles, PCOD issues in women. Chakrik Aasan helps to reduce obesity and loose weight. Women should also improve their food habits. Yoga helps to detox the body and develop immune in body. Makar Aasan and Bhujang Aasan help to detox body