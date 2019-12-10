Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina and other Bollywood celebs dazzle at awards night

Lifestyle Videos

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina and other Bollywood celebs dazzle at awards night

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 18:57 IST ]

Several celebrities were seen in attendance at Vogue X Nykaa Fashion: The Power List 2019.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHindustan Hamara | December 10, 2019 Next VideoDelhi Filmistan Fire: MCD likely to take action against illegal factories operating in the area  