Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:58 IST

Mental health affected by Russia-Ukraine war? Follow these measures for peace

Everyone is worried about the Russia-Ukraine war. There are explosions every minute in Kharkiv. Due to this, the stress has increased so much that BP, sugar imbalance is happening in comorbid patients. Learn from Swami Ramdev how to get relief from them.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Yogasana Yoga Tips Yoga For Mental Health Stress

