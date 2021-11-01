Monday, November 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Know what to eat and what not to eat for a healthy heart

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: November 01, 2021 11:13 IST

Know what to eat and what not to eat for a healthy heart

Seasonal fruits, green vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy products are beneficial for the heart. Know from Swami Ramdev what things to include in the diet for a healthy heart.
Improving Heart Health Naturally Baba Ramdev

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News