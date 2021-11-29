Monday, November 29, 2021
     
  • Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid protest by Opposition
  • PM says 'government ready to discuss all issues in Parliament'
Updated on: November 29, 2021 11:27 IST

Know from Swami Ramdev Yogasana, Pranayama and Ayurvedic remedies to reduce weight

Today yoga guru Swami Ramdev shared knowledge about power yoga, not normal yoga, which will not only make you healthy but also powerful against the new corona variant omicron.
Swami Ramdev Yogasanas Daily Yoga Yoga To Lose Weight Baba Ramdev

News

