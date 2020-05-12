Tuesday, May 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. If you are troubled by repeated hiccups, then follow these tips recommended by Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

If you are troubled by repeated hiccups, then follow these tips recommended by Swami Ramdev

According to Swami Ramdev, if you are more worried about hiccups then stop breathing for 20-30 seconds. Learn more home remedies.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X