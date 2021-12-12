Sunday, December 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. If you are troubled by knee pain, then follow these measures

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 12, 2021 12:05 IST

If you are troubled by knee pain, then follow these measures

Increased weight, arthritis, as well as deficiency of vitamin D, causes pain in the knees. Know from Swami Ramdev by which measures you can get rid of this problem.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Nutrient Deficiency Yoga For Nutrient Deficiency

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News