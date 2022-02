Updated on: February 09, 2022 10:58 IST

If stomach problems are bothering you, then take the help of these yogasanas told by Swami Ramdev

A Swedish university recently conducted a study on 73 thousand people from 33 countries of the world, according to which 37 per cent of men and 49 per cent of women are suffering from serious stomach diseases. Serious diseases of the stomach can be relieved through yogasanas. Know some such yogasanas from Swami Ramdev.