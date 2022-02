Updated on: February 10, 2022 11:38 IST

How to recognise the deteriorating health of kidney in time? Know from Swami Ramdev

Nowadays fast food and junk food have become the first choice instead of a healthy diet. But many people do not know that eating fried food leads to diseases like obesity, high BP, diabetes as well as problems of high uric acid in the body and kidney can be in danger. To make this largest organ of the body strong, you can take the help of yoga practice. Know about the correct yoga practices from Swami Ramdev