Updated on: February 07, 2022 12:32 IST

How to get rid of problems like Vata, Pitta and Kapha? Know Yoga Practice and Ayurvedic Treatment from Swami Ramdev

Those who are older or who often fall ill, one disease is not cured before another starts to affect them. After treatment, the disease comes back again. All this happens due to the deteriorating balance of Vata, Pitta and Kapha. Know from Swami Ramdev the cure to this problem