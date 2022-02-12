Saturday, February 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. How to get rid of diabetes? Know the surefire Ayurvedic remedy and yoga practice from Swami Ramdev

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: February 12, 2022 10:50 IST

How to get rid of diabetes? Know the surefire Ayurvedic remedy and yoga practice from Swami Ramdev

According to the statistics, there are about 14 crore people in the country who have weak eyesight and the reason for this is diabetes. Know its Ayurvedic remedy and yogasana from Swami Ramdev.
Baba Ramdev Diabetes Yoga Ayurvedic Remedy

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News