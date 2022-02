Updated on: February 02, 2022 11:56 IST

How to get rid of cholesterol problem? Know the Yogasanas and ayurvedic treatment from Swami Ramdev

How to get rid of cholesterol problem? Know Yoga Practice and Ayurvedic Treatment from Swami Ramdev 27 per cent of the people in the country have high cholesterol levels. Not only adults, teenagers and youngsters too are troubled by increasing cholesterol. How to get rid of cholesterol problem? Know from Swami Ramdev