Updated on: March 04, 2022 11:21 IST

Headache and stiffness in the morning can be a sign of THIS disease

Many times, as soon as we wake up in the morning, we start having headaches and stiffness in the body. Along with this, if you feel sluggish throughout the day, then this could be the reason for fibromyalgia. Learn remedies from Swami Ramdev.