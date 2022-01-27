Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  UP Polls: Samajwadi Party releases list of 56 more candidates, Dara Singh Chauhan to contest from Ghosi
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Eat almonds, fennel & sugar candy for healthy eyes

Updated on: January 27, 2022 15:37 IST

Eat almonds, fennel & sugar candy for healthy eyes

By consuming almonds, fennel and sugar candy, the problem related to the eyes goes away. Know the right way to consume it from Swami Ramdev.
