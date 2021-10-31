Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
  Diseases related to stomach will be go away with yoga, know Ayurvedic treatment from Swami Ramdev

Updated on: October 31, 2021 11:26 IST

Diseases related to stomach will be go away with yoga, know Ayurvedic treatment from Swami Ramdev

In winter, the problem of constipation, cold diarrhea, colitis, acidity and gas in the stomach increases. In such a situation, know from Swami Ramdev effective yoga and Ayurvedic treatment.
Indigestion Indigestion Swami Ramdev Yoga For Gastric And Acidity Gastric Yoga Acidity Home Remedies

