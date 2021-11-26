Friday, November 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Tripura civic polls: TMC approaches Supreme Court urging to postpone counting of votes
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of stomach worms

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: November 26, 2021 11:51 IST

Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of stomach worms

Having worms in the stomach is a common problem. This problem is mainly seen in children, but older people also suffer from the problem of worms in the stomach. Know the treatment from Swami Ramdev.
Yogasan Baba Ramdev Ayurvedic Remedies

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News