  President Kovind departs from Dhaka after his State visit to Bangladesh
Updated on: December 17, 2021 11:21 IST

Arthritis patients should consume bathua to get rid of joint pain in winters

It is beneficial for patients with Arthritis to consume the winter vegetable Bathua to get rid of joint pain. It can either be consumed as a vegetable or can be drunk as juice.
