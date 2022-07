Updated on: July 20, 2022 10:29 IST

Are your kids not getting good marks? Know Yoga, Pranayama, and Ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev

According to the results of research, 7 percent of children aged 3 to 17 years are under anxiety and stress. This stress on children can have a profound effect on their minds. To deal with this problem, know from Swami Ramdev special yoga, pranayama, and Ayurvedic methods.