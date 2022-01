Updated on: January 29, 2022 10:30 IST

Amla, Makoy, Punarnava are effective in the problem of constipation and stomach ache

If you are always troubled by the problem of constipation and stomach pain, then you can consume these things including Bhumi Amla, Makoy, Punarnava. With this your stomach will always be clean and healthy. Know the right way to make it from Swami Ramdev.