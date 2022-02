Updated on: February 22, 2022 12:36 IST

Always feeling sleepiness? Are you a victim of sleep apnea? Learn Yogasanas from Swami Ramdev

When you are always feeling sleepiness, snoring is intense and sleep is broken due to shock, then you may be suffering from sleep apnea, a breathing disorder related to sleep. In fact, when there is a lack of oxygen in the blood and carbon dioxide starts accumulating, breathing stops for a few seconds while sleeping. Learn yoga from Swami Ramdev for relief from sleep apnea