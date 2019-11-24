Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
  Watch kurukshetra on Maharashtra political drama

Kurukshetra Videos

Watch kurukshetra on Maharashtra political drama

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 24, 2019 20:48 IST ]

Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson said: "50 MLAs are with us but not everyone is at the hotel, 4 MLAs who are kept somewhere by BJP people, are in constant touch with us and will definitely come back."

