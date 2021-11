Updated on: November 23, 2021 20:29 IST

Kurukshetra: Yogi's stern warning to Owaisi over his CAA and NRC remarks

UP CM Yogi Adityanath slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his CAA and NRC remarks. Addressing a rally in Kanpur, Adityanath warned Owaisi against trying to disrupt peace and communal harmony in the state, saying the BJP government knows 'how to handle'. Watch this episode of Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.