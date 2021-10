Updated on: October 26, 2021 19:56 IST

Kurukshetra: Yasmeen Wankhede on why Wankhede family was dragged in Aryan Khan drug case

While Aryan Khan's bail hearing was postponed, NCP Nawab Malik slammed Sameer Wankhede earlier today, alleging that there were irregularities in his caste certificate. Sameer's sister Yasmeen Wankhede talked exclusively with India TV on the same. Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.