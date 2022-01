Updated on: January 28, 2022 19:47 IST

Kurukshetra: Will Jayant Chaudhary prove to be a gamechanger for Akhilesh Yadav ?

The duo of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary did a press conference today in Muzaffarnagar and this showed a great opportunity for the SP leader in terms of gaining Jat votes. Will Jayant Chaudhary truly prove to be a gamechanger for Akhilesh Yadav. Watch this episode of Kurukshetra with Meenakshi Joshi.