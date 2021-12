Updated on: December 29, 2021 21:40 IST

Kurukshetra | Who was real target of raids, Piyush Jain or Pushpraj Jain?

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on Wednesday concluded the raids at businessman Piyush Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The Kanpur-based businessman was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood. Now BJP and SP are pointing fingers at each other for having connections with Piyush Jain.