Updated on: August 13, 2021 21:24 IST

Kurukshetra | Should the offenders of democracy be prepared to face the law?

On August 11, a lady marshal was allegedly manhandled in Rajya Sabha. In a video footage that has since surfaced, some Congress MPs can be seen pushing her. Who is to blame for the ruckus in Parliament? Watch Kurukshetra with Saurav Sharma.