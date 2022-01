Published on: January 01, 2022 21:08 IST

Kurukshetra: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav promises 300 units of free electricity if voted to power

Ahead of crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted and wrote that 300 units of tax free electricity will be available. Irrigation bill will also be waived, if voted to power.