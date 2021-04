Kurukshetra: Political tussle in assam after EVMs Found in private car, watch full debate

The Election Commission has suspended four officials after a row erupted over the use of a BJP candidate's vehicle to take a polled EVM to the strong room in Assam. The poll body said that Presiding Officer and three others have been placed under suspension. Besidesa a show-cause notice has also been issued to the PO for violation of transport protocol.