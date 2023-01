Updated on: January 18, 2023 22:56 IST

Kurukshetra: PM Modi gearing up to lock in victory? What are the plans of the opposition?

In his aim to achieve a hat-trick in Lok Sabha elections, due next year, PM Modi on Tuesday gave a clarion call to his party men to reach out to Muslims, Christians and other minorities and ensure that the benefits of welfare reach every household among the marginalized communities.