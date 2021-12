Updated on: December 06, 2021 20:20 IST

Kurukshetra : Nagaland civilian killings is Case of mistaken identity, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday described the tragic incident in Nagaland in which 14 civilians were killed by the Armed Forces as a case of 'mistaken identity'. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said the Government expresses regret over the incident and added that all agencies have been directed to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future.