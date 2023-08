Updated on: August 29, 2023 20:46 IST

Kurukshetra: Modi government slashes LPG gas cylinder price by 200 Rs ahead of election in 2024

Before the festival of Rakshabandhan, PM Modi has given a huge gift to the country, especially to half of the country's population, i.e., women. The price of domestic gas cylinders has been reduced by Rs 200 for all, which will benefit about 33 crore families in the country.