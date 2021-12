Updated on: December 12, 2021 20:20 IST

Kurukshetra | 'I am a Hindu, not Hindutwavadi': Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP at Jaipur rally

"I am a Hindu, not Hindutwavadi", said Rahul during his speech in Jaipur. Describing Hindu and Hindutva as two different words, Rahul said just as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning.