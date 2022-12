Updated on: December 23, 2022 20:14 IST

Kurukshetra: China reports 1 million daily Covid cases, Death Rate Increases

China, which is battling its one of the most contagious Covid wave so far, is reporting nearly 1 million fresh cases daily and around 5000 deaths every 24 hours. However, China's official data shows that the country reported a litle over 3,000 cases on Thursday with no new deaths