Updated on: February 13, 2022 23:00 IST

Kurukshetra | Asaduddin Owaisi's controversial remark: 'Hope a Hijabi will be India's PM'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi dragged the hijab controversy to Uttar Pradesh elections and made 'one day a ‘hijabi’ will become the Prime Minister of India' remark. While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh, the AIMIM chief gave this controversial statement. Watch Kurukshetra why so much politics is involved over the hijab controversy.