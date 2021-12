Updated on: December 11, 2021 20:42 IST

Kurukshetra : Akhilesh calls BJP 'kainchijivi"; Modi says he may have cut ribbon in 'childhood'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party chief on Saturday traded barbs over the Saryu canal project, with the opposition leader calling the BJP government "kainchijivi" and the PM saying he might have cut its ribbon in "childhood".