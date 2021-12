Published on: December 27, 2021 20:27 IST

Kurukshetra | 23 Kg gold, 194 Cr cash recovered in India's biggest cash haul

Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain has been sent into 14 days of judicial custody after a prolonged 5 day-raid at his residence led to the recovery of over Rs 194.45 crore of cash, 23 kg gold, and also 600 kg sandalwood.