- Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will the PM decide the name of the new Chief Minister of Bihar ?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Will the PM decide the name of the new Chief Minister of Bihar ?
A new analysis has emerged, focusing on the Modi government in Bihar. Pradeep Gupta, Chief of My Axis India, has analyzed whether there is an anti-Nitish Kumar wave in Bihar. However, it is also true that the people of Bihar want someone else to become the Chief Minister.
