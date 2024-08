Updated on: August 25, 2024 19:10 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Will Hooda defeat Haryana or will Saini form the government?

Whose wicket will fall in ticket distribution? Will BJP be able to score a hat-trick in Haryana? Will Hooda defeat Haryana or will Saini form government? Modi 3.O exam...who prevails over whom? Is Mehbooba Abdullah a big challenge for BJP?