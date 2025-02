Updated on: February 14, 2025 22:15 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why is Rahul Gandhi so upset over Modi-Trump friendship?

In December 2024, Rahul Gandhi took on the role of a "reporter", questioning the Modi-Adani connection. During this interaction, two opposition MPs wore masks resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani while engaging in a conversation with Rahul. Rahul posed around eight