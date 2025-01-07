Updated on: January 07, 2025 20:18 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Whom will Delhiites choose on 8th February in Delhi?

Who will win the election on New Delhi seat? Will Pravesh Verma compete with Sandeep Kejriwal? Who is certain to win on Kalka ji seat? Who will win the election Alka Lamba or Atishi?