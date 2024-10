Updated on: October 03, 2024 0:00 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: What will Israel do to Iran after Gaza and Lebanon?

After the death of Hezbollah Chief Nasrullah in the Israeli attack, it was believed that such a counter attack could happen anyday but it was not expected that Iran will jump straight into the war with Israel. If Israel did not have Iron Dome, then today the picture would have been different.