Updated on: October 10, 2024 23:36 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Ratan Tata left an indelible mark on society: Leaders pay homage

Ratan Tata, who made India proud in the business world across the globe, is no more. He breathed his last at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital on the October 7.