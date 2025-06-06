- News
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: PM Modi's Vande Bharat gift to J-K, PoK suffers on the other side
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: PM Modi's Vande Bharat gift to J-K, PoK suffers on the other side
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted projects worth Rs 46,000 crore to Jammu and Kashmir and also inaugurated Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge and Vande Bharat train. With all these, PM Modi has given a new identity to development in Jammu and Kashmir.
