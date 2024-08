Updated on: August 09, 2024 21:38 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Opposition, led by Sonia Gandhi, walks out of Rajya Sabha

The proceedings in the Rajya Sabha witnessed chaos today. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan had a heated argument with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, following which the Opposition MPs staged a walkout. Later, Jaya Bachchan, along with other women MPs, addressed the media.