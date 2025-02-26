Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Maha Kumbh 2025 concludes: Will Modi-Yogi get credit for its 'Maha' success? Maha Kumbh concludes today after an eventful 45 days, witnessing crores of devotees from across India and the world taking a holy dip. Each day set new records in participation, making this Kumbh a historic event. But will Modi-Yogi gain the 'Maha' recognition for its success?