Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Updated on: February 11, 2025 19:49 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Kejriwal's Leave Delhi...Go to Punjab?

Why did Kejriwal call the MLAs of Punjab? Will Aam Aadmi Party break up in Punjab? Is there a power game going on between Kejriwal and Mann? Do Punjab MLAs want to remove Mann?

