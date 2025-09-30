- News
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Pakistan now afraid of 'tilak' after the 'sindoor' controversy?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Pakistan now afraid of 'tilak' after the 'sindoor' controversy?
In the Asia Cup 2025 final, Team India inflicted a crushing defeat on Pakistan, completing "Operation Sindoor" with a 3-0 victory. Modi is pleased with the win, while Rahul Gandhi remains silent. Tilak Varma dominated the match, thoroughly outplaying the Pakistani batsmen.
