Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Maulana allergic to Shami's energy drink?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is Maulana allergic to Shami's energy drink?
Famous cricketer Mohammad Shami is part of the Indian team playing the Champions Trophy. At present, the month of Ramadan is going on, and politics has started in the country because of Mohammed Shami not fasting. He was recently trolled on social media after he was seen drinking juice during a matc
