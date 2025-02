Updated on: February 12, 2025 22:11 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is I.N.D.I.A bloc on the verge of breaking?

Is the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A heading for an official split for the first time? This speculation arises after the Aam Aadmi Party is reportedly considering leaving the alliance following its crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. At the same time,