Updated on: January 29, 2025 22:21 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: How were the situation and chaos controlled after the stampede?

On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a stampede at the Kumbh Mela resulted in the confirmed deaths of 30 people and injuries to 60 others. Despite the tragedy, the Amrit Snan (holy dip) was successfully carried out without any further incidents.